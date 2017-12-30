Nominated MLAs’ salary issue snowballs

more-in

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday termed the note by an Under Secretary of the government to the Assembly Secretary seeking disbursal of salaries and other allowances to the three nominated MLAs belonging to the BJP as “out of line” and “unfortunate”.

“The ruling given by the Speaker is very clear and the case relating to the appointment of nominated MLAs is now pending before the Madras High Court. I have no further comments on the issue,” he told newspersons.

Breach of privilege

On Saturday, the privilege committee of the Puducherry Assembly served a notice on the Under Secretary M. Kannan for “breach of privilege” for seeking the release of salaries to the nominated MLAs overlooking the fact that the appointment (by the Centre) had been disputed by the government at the Madras High Court and the case was pending disposal.

The notice was served on a petition from the government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman seeking action against the official. The summons by Secretary to the Assembly, Vincent Rayar, directed Mr. Kannan to appear before the committee and submit his explanation on January 2.

Slamming the functioning of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi as “unconstitutional”, the Chief Minister alleged that she had been interfering in the routine administration of the elected government.

“It is unfortunate that Ms. Bedi had been issuing statements on various occasions with a view to putting hurdles in the routine work of the elected government. I have written letters to her on more than 15 occasions registering protest against her style of functioning. But, she keeps functioning more like a Leader of the Opposition than an administrator,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that Ms. Bedi must realise that there was no President’s rule in Puducherry. As per the provision of the Union Territories Act, 1963 and other rules, she had no right or authority to interfere in the working of the government.

“I have already brought to the notice of the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh the government’s issues with her style of functioning. The Home Minister has clearly mentioned that the routine administration falls within the power of the elected government. However, Ms. Bedi continues to show disrespect to the Home Minister and the statutory provisions,” he said.

“She also takes the stand that she has not been putting any hurdles. This is untrue. The holding of a meeting by Ms. Bedi with senior police officers to review the security arrangements for the New Year even as the government was preparing an action plan is indeed an intrusion on the constitutionally recognised privileges of the Puducherry government,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the question of maintaining law and order was within the domain of the elected Ministry. If the Lt. Governor received any complaint, she could write to the Secretary concerned.

Bedi responds

Responding to the Chief Minister’s remarks, Ms. Bedi said what was left unsaid was her own response to some of his letters and the Government of India’s replies to them.

Ms. Bedi said she wished the Chief Minister had also shared his views on why it was that the Lt. Governor was undertaking field visits and correcting matters, why there was such a need or there was an emphasis on financial prudence.

She also wanted Mr. Narayanasamy’s response on why she had stopped a “serious financial irregularity” before flights were originally to be resumed, why the CBI was on to Centac admission irregularities or why she had to insist on elections being held to State rural cooperative banks and other societies.

“I shall continue to protect the interests of the people of Puducherry...while ensuring people’s money is spent honestly,” Mr. Bedi said.