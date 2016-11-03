The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) said on Wednesday that a final decision was yet to be taken on the implementation of a pilot project for source segregation of solid waste in five wards under the Puducherry and Oulgaret municipalities.

The Department of Science, Technology and Environment under the PPCC had recently convened a press meet to propogate the various types of segregation of household plastic waste.

The PPCC is in the process of raising public awareness on source segregation of non-biodegradable waste as part of efforts to evolve a sustainable waste management model for the city. The city generates a total of 300 to 320 tonnes of solid waste a day.