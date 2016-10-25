Says legislation needs changes to ensure that the practice is wiped out

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working with children in Puducherry went into a huddle recently to work on a roadmap towards abolition of child labour.

Steered by Holistic Approach for People’s Empowerment (HOPE), a stakeholders’ consultation for campaign against child labour was held. P. Joseph Victor Raj, Director, HOPE, said: “In the last 30 years, from the time legislation against child labour was formulated, no one has been convicted under the Act till date in Puducherry.”

He added that even the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016, needs changes to ensure complete abolition of child labour. “The clause on punishment for parents and the section that legalises use of child labour in family enterprises should be removed,” he said.

Mr. Raj added that they have to reinstate the original list of hazardous occupation in schedule and update the list with occupation and processes which are hazardous, based on assessment of the newly emerging occupation on account of urbanisation and technology changes. “There should be a blanket ban on child labour up to 18 years,” he said.

Representatives of NGOs like Anbalayam, SOS Children’s Village, Karunalayam, CIAI, Sharana Social and Development Organisation, Satya Special School, Avvai Village Welfare Society and Volontariat were present.