The territorial administration will form Puducherry Urban Transport Agency (PUTA) to operate more public transport buses, Minister for Transport M.O.H.F Shahjahan informed the Assembly.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) will become part of the Puducherry Urban Development System. Departments such as Public Works, Local Administration, Transport and Town and Country Planning will be integrated for implementing CMP.

There is an urgent need to deploy 100 more buses for public transport by the year 2020.

The government was considering deployment of these buses under the Public Private Partnership mode, he said.

Animation centre

The Puducherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited would set up an animation centre inside Techno Park at Kalapet, he said.