Education Minister R. Kamalakannan on Thursday announced that the government will start a new postgraduate course on Tourism in Tagore Arts College for the next academic year, at the two-day national seminar on ‘Responsible Tourism and Clean India Mission: 3Cs — Commitment, Consistency, Conviction’ organised by the College.

Addressing the students, he urged them to spare at least an hour to clean up the campus daily. He said that the seminar throws light on tourism and clean destination. “Tourists need to also be responsible and keep the place clean,” he said. He distributed saplings as part of a green initiative and urged reduced use of plastic. V. Jayachandran, the Principal and Pratima Kumari Dash, head of the Department of Tourism, were also present.