The territorial administration will soon provide a comprehensive health insurance coverage similar to the one introduced by the Congress government in Andhra Pradesh when Y.S Rajasekhar Reddy was the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy made the assurance on the floor of the house after members cutting across party lines demanded a change in the existing scheme of providing financial assistance for major ailments.

Announcement soon

Mr. Narayanasamy said the new scheme would be on the likes of one introduced by AP government. He said an announcement would be made after holding talks with insurance firms and completing other mandatory procedures.

The government would also introduce a free whole body check-up at the Government General Hospital here. Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said the number of patients thronging the GH for cardiac surgeries have increased due to change in lifestyle.

Currently doctors from the Frontier Life Line Hospital from Chennai conducted the surgical procedures at the General Hospital. He also said the government was open to appoint specialists in GH instead of depending on surgeons from outside.