Chief Electoral Officer V. Candavelou addressing the media in Puducherry on Monday. Director of School EducationL. Kumar is at right.— Photo: S.S. Kumar

Model code of conduct comes into force immediately in Puducherry

Nellithope Assembly segment, from where Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy is set to seek a mandate to formalise his position as the political chief in the Union Territory, will go to polls on November 19.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the date for election to Nellithope along with byelections to 12 Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in the country.

Chief Electoral Officer V. Candavelou told presspersons here that with the announcement of by-poll date, the model code of conduct (MCC) had come into force in Puducherry district with immediate effect. November 2 has been fixed as the last date for filing of nomination papers. The scrutiny of nomination will be on November 3 and the last date for withdrawal of papers has been fixed on November 5.

The counting of votes will be held on November 22, he said. The constituency had 31,366 votes (16,418 women, 14,939 men, five NRI voters, and four service votes).

The seat fell vacant after A. John Kumar of the Congress vacated the seat to enable Mr. Narayanasamy contest a by-election before December 6 deadline for getting elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly

The former Congress legislator was the deputy chairman in the Puducherry Municipality in 2006-11 and had contested the 2011 Assembly elections as a Congress candidate. In the last Assembly polls, he defeated AIADMK candidate Om Sakthi Sekar by a margin of around 12,000 votes.

Whereas the Dravidian party is likely to field Mr. Sekar as its nominee against the Chief Minister, other political parties, including the principal Opposition party N.R. Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Left parties are yet to make their stand public.

The Congress had completed one round of booth-level meeting and coordination committee meetings with its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. In fact, a couple of hours after Election Commission declared the date, the PCC convened a meeting of the office-bearers to allot election work.

The Chief Minister, Minister for Public Work A. Namassivayam, cabinet ministers, MLAs, and other senior party functionaries attended the meeting.