NR Congress likely to offer support to AIADMK candidate Om Shakti Sekar to defeat Narayanasamy

In all certainty, it is going to be a straight contest between the Congress and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the bypoll to Nellithope seat with the principal opposition party in the Legislative Assembly N.R. Congress planning to provide support to the AIADMK candidate for the November 19 byelection.

Sources within N.R. Congress told The Hindu that the party would make an official announcement within a few days.

“The party leadership has come to a conclusion to extend support to the AIADMK candidate. Barring a last minute change, we will offer support to the AIADMK,” the source said.

Tough for AIADMK

The Nellithope seat, according to a source, was one of the Assembly segments in the Union Territory where the party was not able to make any significant inroad.

In the last poll, the party candidate Balaji lost the deposit with just about 500 votes in its kitty.

The N.R. Congress, after the drubbing it faced in the last elections, had been making overtures to the AIADMK leadership for stitching up an alliance. Party founder and former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had sought an audience with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The battle lines for the bypoll became clear on Wednesday with AIADMK leadership throwing its weight behind the former legislator Om Sakthi Sekar by fielding him as its candidate.

He will be taking on Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who had begun election work after A. John Kumar vacated the seat for him.

Mr. Sekar lost to A. John Kumar of the Congress by a margin of over 12,000 votes in the 2016 Assembly elections.

Mr. Sekar, an ex-serviceman, entered the electoral fray in 2006 after joining the AIADMK. In a giant-killing act, he took on and defeated the former Chief Minister and DMK leader R.V. Janakiraman in the 2006 elections from the Nellithope constituency.

In 2011, he repeated the feat against the same opponent improving his margin of victory.

Mr. Sekar had launched a low-key campaign in Nellithope ever since reports surfaced that Mr. John Kumar was likely to vacate the seat for Mr. Narayanasamy.