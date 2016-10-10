Residents of Thuruvai village heard the ear-splitting sound of the explosion around 3.30 p.m. and then saw thick clouds of smoke from the cracker manufacturing unit.

The explosion was heard nearly 4 km from the accident site. Residents from Sedarapet and nearby Pulichapallam village rushed to the spot hearing the explosion. “We felt the tremor and rushed to see what happened here. The building was razed to the ground. We saw five bodies lying near the blast site” said a villager from Pulichapallam.

The local people said the accident occurred around 3.30 pm. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot. The villagers alleged that the Fire and Rescue Services vehicles did not contain enough water to extinguish the fire. “They had to call for another vehicle and so the rescue work got delayed. Even the earthmovers arrived after two hours,” said a villager.

VCK demand

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VKC) leader D. Ravikumar, who visited the site, urged the government to inspect all cracker manufacturing units in the area.

“Every year, the accidents continue to take place at the firecracker manufacturing sites. The government has to carry out inspection and take steps to ensure safety measures are followed at the manufacturing units,” he said.

He demanded that the government provide a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh and ensure employment to the kin of the deceased, he said.