Former Home Minister P. Kannan has sought the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy over the leak of sector-wise allocation before the budget was presented in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister has violated the oath of secrecy by posting the budget details on the government website. “He should either resign or the appropriate authority should take action against him for the constitutional violation,” he told The Hindu. In 1974, the government led by Subrahmanyan Ramaswamy, fourth Chief Minister of the Union Territory, had to demit office on the same issue, he added.