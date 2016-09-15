Will look to formalise his candidature for by-poll

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy will make a two-day visit to New Delhi from Thursday to formalise his candidature for the by-election.

Mr. Narayanasamy will meet All India Congress Committee general secretary Mukul Wasnik, who is handling party affairs for the Union Territory, to finalise his candidature.

“I will be meeting the AICC in-charge for UT and have sought an appointment with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

All formalities will be finalised after the meeting with representatives of the Congress high command. Things will be clear in two days,” he told The Hindu .

It is the second visit of the Chief Minister to the national capital in a gap of eight days regarding seat finalisation.

On September 8, he along with his Parliamentary secretary and Nellithope MLA A. John Kumar had met Mr. Wasnik setting of speculation in political circles about Mr Kumar vacating the seat for the Chief Minister.

The Nellithope MLA too had gone public about his desire to make way for Mr Narayanasamy to contest from his constituency but so far there had been no official confirmation regarding the “safe seat.”

Sources in Pradesh Congress Committee said a formal announcement would come after the Chief Minister’s trip to New Delhi.

Apart from the political engagements, the Chief Minister is likely to call on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior officials in the Ministry to discuss administrative matters, in particular the Union Territory’s demand for special assistance.

Mr. Narayanasamy is likely to return to Puducherry on Saturday, sources in the government said.