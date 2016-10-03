Narayanasamy talks tough against extortion

Says government won’t hesitate to invoke Goondas Act against those trying to extort

The government will not hesitate to invoke Goondas Act against those trying to extort money from traders and property owners, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Sunday.

“We have received complaints from the public about threats to extort money from traders after the government reduced the guideline value of property. Some of the threats have originated from the jail and the police have been asked to look into the complaints,” he said addressing a press conference.

The government was able to achieve significant gains on the law and order front in the last three months, he said adding none would be allowed to disrupt peace. “We will not hesitate to arrest those trying extort money,” the Chief Minister said.

He also took a hard line against letter-pad organisations spreading rumours about government giving approval to set up a nuclear plant in Puducherry.

“We have not entered into any pact. Some organisations have put up banners with the motive of bringing disrepute to the government. The police have been asked to check the activities of organisations,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the Congress party firmly believes in the freedom of press but at the same time would not hesitate to take action against “fly-by-night newspapers” spreading misinformation about the government.

Flight operations

The government is in talks with Jet Airways, Spice Jet and Air India to resume flight operations from the airport to Coimbatore, Cochin, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Tirupati from January next year.

The fare has been fixed at Rs. 2500 and for airfare above the amount, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry would bear 80 per cent of the cost, while the territorial administration would incur 20 per cent.