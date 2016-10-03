Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday dismissed allegations of money being paid to former Congress legislator A. John Kumar for vacating his Nellithope Assembly seat to enable him to contest the by-election.

Addressing party workers at the Pradesh Congress Committee office, he said “baseless allegations are levelled by people with vested interest. Mr. Kumar voluntarily vacated the seat and there is no trading of money involved for the seat,” he said.

While thanking the Congress legislator for his gesture, the Chief Minister expressed optimism about the prospects of the Congress party in the Union Territory.

The illegal appointments made by All India N. R Congress would be investigated to find the truth, he said.

