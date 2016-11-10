POLL FEVER:AINRC founder and former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy seeking votes for the AIADMK candidate Om Sakthi Sekar while campaigning at Kamaraj Salai in Nellithope Assembly constituency on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Ministers M.C. Sampath andC.Ve. Shanmugam are with him.— PHOTO: T. SINGARAVELOU

Questions his contribution to the UT’s development when he was a Minister

AINRC founder N. Rangasamy has charged Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy with failing the people of Puducherry in developing the Union Territory while being the Central Minister in the previous UPA Government at the Centre.

Kick-starting his election campaign in support of AIADMK candidate Om Sakthi Sekar at Pillaithottam, he said that Mr. Narayanasamy had been known for eliminating everyone in the political arena, including his own party men, since his only ambition was to occupy the seat of power without letting any Congressman come up in politics.

What else had Mr. Narayanasamy done except disturbing the previous AINRC Ministry? Even the incumbents in the previous Congress Ministry were taken for a ride by Mr. Narayanasamy, he alleged. The machinations of Mr. Narayanasamy to disturb any government in the past were even frowned upon by the AICC president Sonia Gandhi who at one stage asked him to let others perform without rocking the boat.

He said that a Congress candidate (John Kumar), who was elected, should have been allowed to function without causing a situation for him to quit the post. There were several able persons and incumbents in the Congress who could have been given the opportunity of becoming Chief Minister. But the ambition of Mr. Narayanasamy to occupy the post prevented others from coming up politically.

Mr. Rangasamy said that Nellithope had witnessed good development because of the steps taken by Mr. Sekar who had held the constituency twice in 2006 and in 2011. A visit to the assembly segment would bring to the fore the extent of work done by Mr. Sekar all these years.

Mr. Rangasamy said that in the last 100 days of Congress rule, nothing had happened and all the claims of Mr. Narayanasamy of development would only mean the development made during the AINRC rule. Even the awards given by India Today were only for the record of performance by the previous Ministry.

The AIADMK candidate had been fielded with the blessings of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa, Mr. Rangasamy said and appealed to the voters to ensure the defeat of Mr. Narayanasamy so that there would be a big political change and change in the government in the wake of elections.

Mr. Rangasamy said it was a mistake that AINRC had not contested the 2016 elections in alliance with the AIADMK.

Had that alliance pact continued, there would have been a continuation of good governance, he said.