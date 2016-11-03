Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy hands over his nomination papers to the Returning Officer in Thattanchavady on Wednesday. —Photo : T. Singaravelou

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy filed his nomination on Wednesday, the last date for filing, to contest the by-election from Nellithope Assembly constituency.

Mr. Narayanasamy filed his papers before Returning Officer G. Malarkannan at the Directorate of Industries and Commerce.

The Chief Minister accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, Congress MLAs, DMK Puducherry unit convenors R. Siva, S.P. Sivakumar and former Tamil Nadu Minister K. Ponmudi arrived in a procession from the Congress party office to the Directorate of Industries and Commerce.

He stopped 100 metres away from the Returning Officer’s office and walked to the premises. Mr. Narayanasamy filed four sets of nominations before the Returning Officer.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Narayanasamy said the success of the Congress in the by-election will pave the way for the development of Puducherry. The Congress has filed four nominations and is facing the elections with the support of allies, particularly the DMK and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, he said.

When asked about the AINRC extending its support to the AIADMK nominee, he said that whatever be the alliance it would have little impact on the Congress.

He declined to comment on the AINRC founder and Leader of Opposition N. Rangasamy’s statement that the party would strive to ensure the defeat of the Congress in the by-election.

The scrutiny of nomination will be on November 3 and the last date for withdrawal of papers has been fixed on November 5.