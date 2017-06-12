Municipality announces user charges for solid waste

more-in

The Puducherry Municipality has notified user charges ranging from ₹30 to a maximum of ₹2,500 per month for hotels, residential colonies, hospitals, commercial complexes, meat shops and sweet stalls for segregation and collection of solid waste.

In a press statement, S. Ganesan, Commissioner of Puducherry Municipality said the “By-laws for levy of collection charges for removal of solid waste from residential and non-residential premises for the year 2017” had been published.

As per the draft by-laws, the municipality would collect user charges of ₹30 to ₹90 for residential buildings ranging from 30 to 200 square metres. The user charges for hotels would be ₹270 per month to ₹1200 per month for star category hotels, the release said.

Hospitals with 50-bedded facility and marriage halls would be levied user charges of ₹2,500 per month.

Any objection or suggestion which may be received from any person in respect of the said draft by-laws before the expiry of the period specified above, will be taken into consideration.

The objection or suggestion should be addressed to the Commissioner, Puducherry Municipality, Kamban Kalai Arangam within 15 days, the press release added.