voters’ list:Collector Satyendra Singh Dursawat (second from left) releasing the draft electoral rolls at his office in Puducherry on Thursday.— Photo: S.S. Kumar

Collector Satyendra Singh Durswat on Thursday released the draft electoral rolls for all the 30 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory.

As per the latest draft rolls, the Union Territory, comprising the Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions, has 9,28,395 voters, including 4,87,957 women and 4,40,360 men and 78 others. With the publication of the draft rolls, those who are of 18 years of age as on January 1, 2017 can apply for inclusion of their names in the rolls.

Mr. Dursawat said the draft voters’ list had been displayed in all polling station locations and also at the office of the Electoral Registration Officers and the Assistant Electoral Registration Officers for public viewing.

As per the directions of the Election Commission (EC), a special summary revision will be conducted in all Assembly constituencies from September 15 to October 14. Those whose names are left out in the rolls, wanting to effect name change or address change in the rolls could submit the prescribed forms at the designated offices.

The application forms can also be submitted online onwww.puducherry.py.gov.in