A view of the slaughterhouse that will be demolished at Attupati in Puducherry.— Photo: S.S. Kumar

Facility to be built by a private firm at a cost of Rs. 5.01 crore

Puducherry’s first modern slaughterhouse will be coming up at Attupatti on the Maraimalai Adigal Salai with the government according sanction and issuing the Letter of Intent to a private firm for construction of the facility.

The existing traditional slaughterhouse at Attupatti will be demolished and the new facility would be constructed by a private firm at a cost of Rs.5.01 crore. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is likely to be signed within the next 15 days and work orders would be issued.

The proposed facility would be ready in 12 months and would be handed over to the Puducherry Municipality on a turn key basis for operation and maintenance.

According to K. Coumarane, veterinary medical officer of Puducherry Municipality, the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries will provide 50 per cent grant for establishing the proposed abattoir at Attupatti while the remaining funds would be borne by the government.Grants released

The Ministry has already released 10 per cent of the grants. The objective of the mission is to prevent illegal slaughtering and roadside slaughtering and to provide clean and hygienic meat to the public.

“The new slaughterhouse would meet ISI standards and have a range of facilities including unloading ramps, holding pins, lairage, isolation pen for sick animals, blood collection system, modern tools for skinning, refrigerated vans, cold storage and state-of-the-art effluent treatment plant and power supply systems,” P. Jawahar, Local Administration Secretary told The Hindu .

An effluent treatment plant and incinerator will also be established for proper disposal of waste and to prevent environment pollution, Mr. Jawahar added.

Also, by setting up of the modernised slaughterhouse the transportation of clean meat would be ensued.

The facility will be handed over to the municipality on a turn key basis for operation