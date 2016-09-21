pitching in:Students participating in the games held as part of the fundraising event organised by the Alumni Association of the college in Puducherry on Tuesday. —Photo: S.S. Kumar

Bharathidasan Government College alumni hold a one-day fundraising event

Prathima, a second year B.A. English student, was yelling out ‘chicken pakoda’ standing behind a desk in a classroom on the ground floor of Bharathidasan Government College for Women.

A few steps away from her, A.Vanitha of first year, B.Sc Chemistry, was sitting with her sister Manjula who works as a beautician. Small boxes of facial cream and beauty products were carefully arranged in pyramid shape on the bench to allure students. “We are offering beauty services,” they said.

In another classroom, a second year B.Com student Amirthini. S was selling second-hand books including cookery books, novels and children’s books. “Cookery books are fast selling. We sold some novels too,” she said.

In an attempt to raise funds for economically challenged section of students, the Alumni Association of Bharathidasan Government College for Women had organised this one-day tuck shop as part of a fund raising event on Tuesday in Puducherry. “We are doing this to raise funds to help the poor,” said Prathima.

Several students of the college were engrossed in preparing and serving snacks, food and selling dress materials.

While others were encouraging girls to play games. Food and game stalls dotted the classrooms of the college as students poured in to relish the goodies and enjoy some games.

Rajiny Chanolian, Secretary, Alumni Association said: “The fund collected through this event will be used to help the poor students especially those with disabilities on need basis. Besides, we will identify the impoverished students and provide free breakfast for them.”

Apart from reaching out to the society by helping the underprivileged and the marginalised students, she said that in the long term, they are looking to provide financial aid to deserving students . “We will also collect funds to develop the college infrastructure,” added Ms. Rajiny.

Local MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan inaugurated the event and the college principal Sasi Kanta Dash presided over the inaugural event.