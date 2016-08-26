DMK expresses faith in govt., AIADMK critical of speech

The Assembly on Thursday began discussion on the motion of thanks to the Lieutenant Governor’s customary address.

Initiating the debate, Congress MLA representing Nellithope, A. John Kumar, said the address by the Lt. Governor gave a clear direction on the intent of the government. Since the Congress government took over, there had been a marked improvement in every sphere of the administration. The law and order situation, which was in shambles during the tenure of N.R. Congress, had improved drastically in the last two-and-a-half months. The government was able to put in place a proper mechanism for waste management, he said.

‘Focus on Karaikal’

DMK MLA representing Neravy T.R.Pattinam, Geetha Anandan, said her party had full faith in the Congress government, but wanted the administration to concentrate more on the development of Karaikal region. The enclave was completely neglected during the previous government, she said.

However, the AIADMK was critical of the customary address. AIADMK MLA from Karaikal South K.A.U. Asana said the address in general was directionless and ignored completely the concerns of Karaikal residents. While the government was making tall claims on Swachh Bharat initiatives, the residents of Karaikal were struggling to manage waste.

Though the Union government had allotted funds for construction of toilets, the territorial administration had failed to utilise the amount properly.

Participating in the debate, AIADMK MLA from Muthialpet Vaiyapuri Manikandan said the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues were very keen that the Lt. Governor should not gain an upper hand and hence the address had been prepared in a vague manner.

Mr. Manikandan said Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had been constantly claiming that he had obtained the approval of the Centre for the budget for the current fiscal. But no trace of firm approval from the Centre had been pointed out in the budget.

The House must be informed on the total funds sought by the Chief Minister and quantum of funds earmarked by the Centre for the budget.

The Lt. Governor’s address only referred to the schemes implemented by the previous AINRC Government, he said.

The debate would continue on Friday.