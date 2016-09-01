demand action:Members belonging to various outfits staging a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office.— Photo: T.Singaravelou

Members owing allegiance to various Tamil outfits on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the head post office here demanding the Government to rescind its recent cabinet decision revising the cut-off date for determining status of original inhabitants for backward classes and most backward classes.

Decision illegal

The agitators claimed that the cabinet decision fixing the cut-off date for backward clases / most backward classes as February 19, 2001 was illegal and against the recommendations of the Puducherry Backward Classes Commission and the advice of the Law department.

The State Commission for Backward Classes had recommended fixing the cut-off date for determining OBCs as June 21, 1971.

G. Sugumaran, secretary, Federation for People’s Rights said as per the Treaty of Cession, original inhabitants for BC/MBC must be given preference in the fields of education and employment. The terms of the treaty was followed till 1970.

The Government should immediately rescind the decision the cabinet decision fixing the cut-off date as it was against the interest of original inhabitants and the Treaty of Cession.

Different date

The government cannot have different cut off date for different castes and should necessarily fix March 5, 1964 as the cut off date for determining BC/MBCs, he further added.

Representatives belonging to various outfits later submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi in support of their demand.

‘As per the Treaty of Cession, original inhabitants must be given preference in jobs, education’