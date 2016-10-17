Faculty members and residents of medical colleges in Puducherry make scientific presentations

The Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, JIPMER, along with the World Health Organization (WHO) Puducherry Office, organised a State-level meet on devising strategies for the polio endgame.

The Indian Public Health Association (IPHA) – Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) meet at JIPMER was held against the backdrop of India’s elimination of polio in 2014 being undermined by the threat of the virus entering the country from the virus-endemic countries such as Pakistan or Afghanistan.

The programme, themed ‘Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP)’ and Measles Surveillance: Research in Public Health’, stressed the importance of evolving robust post-eradication programmes for India.

M. Ratnesh, Sub Regional Team Leader (SRTL), Tamil Nadu and Kerala sub region, WHO Chennai, made a presentation on ‘Polio endgame: strategy and way forward’.

Munendar Kumar Sharma, SMO-WHO, Puducherry, briefed delegates on ‘Revised Measles elimination and Rubella by 2020”.

This was followed by scientific presentations by faculty, senior and junior residents of various medical colleges in Puducherry.

K.C.Premarajan, Professor and HOD, Dept. of Preventive and Social Medicine, JIPMER and organising chairman, and J.Venkatachalam, Assistant Professor, organising secretary, spoke on the theme ‘Polio and Measles surveillance in India and Research in Public Health’.

R.P. Swaminathan, Dean (Academic), JIPMER, Gautam Roy and J. Venkatachalam, community medicine professors, JIPMER, and Dr. Zile Singh, head of Community Medicine, PIMS, participated.

Faculty members

and residents of medical colleges make scientific presentations