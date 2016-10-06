The wizardry of the modern medical gadget should not be allowed to override the intelligence of the human brain. This was the take-away message for students and research scholars from across the country who attended a workshop hosted by the JIPMER’s Department of Physiology.

The initiative, focused on techniques in physiology, Tech Physio-2016, is being conducted as two workshops — one on cardiac and autonomic function tests and the other on clinical and experimental neurophysiology. Around 100 faculty, students and research scholars from all over the country participated in these workshops.

B. Vishnu Bhat, Dean (Research), JIPMER, who inaugurated the event and released the workshops manual, emphasised the importance of laboratory techniques and the continuous honing of skill in those techniques.

S. Mahadevan, Dean (Academic), JIPMER, who presided, cautioned that one should not be over-dependent on modern equipment and instead rely on the most superior God-given equipment — the human brain.

Dr. Ashok Badhe, Deputy Director Administration and Professor of anaesthesiology explained how the laboratory results help in diagnosis and the significance of the results in patient care, while G.K. Pal, Registrar (Academic) and Professor of Physiology stressed on how the department of Physiology is catering to the clinical departments through clinical investigations performed by different laboratories of Physiology.

G.S. Gaur, Professor & Head of Physiology, and Pravati Pal, Professor of Physiology and organising secretary, JIPMER participated.

Palliative care in cancer

Meanwhile, JIPMER’s Department of Medical Gastroenterology organised a CME on Palliation in gastrointestinal cancers. Palliative care in gastrointestinal oncology is an approach that improves the quality of life through prevention and relief of symptoms from the disease. It forms a larger part of oncology practice and is an important aspect of overall cancer treatment. Oncologists regard a majority of gastrointestinal cancers as not amenable for surgery at the time of presentation because of locally advanced or metastatic disease. As people with advanced disease are starting to live longer, issues surrounding effective palliation and quality of life become pertinent.

Multidisciplinary approach

Dr. S.C. Parija, Director, JIPMER, while inaugurating the event, said the CME was planned so as to focus on the multidisciplinary approach for effective palliation of cancer. The advances in minimally invasive procedures in the field of endoscopy and laparoscopy have resulted in better palliation with minimal risk. The availability of better chemotherapeutic agents and advances in radiotherapy and pain palliation has also improved the quality of life in advanced cancer, he said.

Among specialists who addressed delegates and delivered lectures were Piramanayagam, Consultant Gastroenterologist from Apollo Hospitals Chennai and JIPMER faculty working in Regional Cancer Centre and Pain Palliation clinic. The conference was attended by delegates including faculties and residents from JIPMER and other medical Colleges in Puducherry .

J. Balachander, Medical Superintendent, Abdoul Hamide, Professor and Head of Medicine and Gastroenterology and Pazhanivel Mohan, Assistant Professor also spoke.

