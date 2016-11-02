Welfare panel plans to celebrate birthdays of children housed in 49 institutions

To make the birthday of homeless, orphans and destitute children special, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is planning to celebrate their birthday in every recognised child care institutions in Puducherry.

The Committee will be celebrating the birthdays of all the children in the 49 child care institutions. Nearly 1,500 students have got this rare opportunity to make their birthday wish too.

CWC Chairperson Vidyaa Ramkumar told The Hindu that many homeless and destitute children rescued and rehabilitated at the child care institutions are not even aware of their date of birth.

This initiative to celebrate their birthday will make them feel special and accepted.

“We want the children to cut cake and celebrate. This is a small step to make them happy. We have requested all the wardens of the recognised child care institutions in Puducherry to send a list of the names of children every month whose birthday falls on that particular month. We are planning to start the celebrations beginning from November. Based on the sponsorships available, we will continue it every month. We look forward to people to contribute and be part of the birthday celebrations of these children” she said.

The Child Welfare Committee will create a wish chart every month, depending on the desire of the birthday child.

