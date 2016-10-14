The kingpin of the lottery cartel who had been absconding surrendered before a local court here on Thursday. The accused, identified as Ravikumar, was remanded to custody in the Kalapet Central Prison.

Police said 13 persons involved in the organised crime were arrested since the racket was busted recently and they were enlarged on bail by a court. Of the 13 persons, 11 were released on bail on August 3 and the remaining two were released on August 5.

Ravikumar, the third accused in the fake lottery scam, moved the Judicial Magistrate I, Puducherry for bail twice but the petitions were dismissed. On August 3, when the Judicial Magistrate I was on leave, the petitioner moved a bail application for the third time.

The in-charge Judicial Magistrate II took up the application for hearing and granted bail to all the accused despite the objections raised by the police.

The Principal District and Sessions Court cancelled the bail orders of the accused on a revision petition filed by the police on August 29 and directed them to surrender before the Judicial Magistrate I court. However, the accused were reportedly absconding since then.