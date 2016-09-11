celebrating success:On completion of 100 days in office as Lieutenant Governor, Kiran Bedi says Puducherry government is receptive to people.— Photo: S.S. Kumar

Says Narayanasamy conducted a ‘productive Assembly session’

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has complimented Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and his Cabinet colleagues for providing the ‘right kind of political leadership’ and conducting a ‘very productive Assembly session.’

Interacting with reporters at the Raj Nivas here on Saturday on completion of 100 days in office, she said, “We have a good government which is receptive to ideas and feelings of the people. We are politically well-led and now the ball is in people’s court. We are going through a wonderful period.”

‘Good support’

When reminded about her earlier threat of leaving the Union Territory due to lack of support, Ms Bedi said she was getting excellent cooperation and cited the presence of the Chief Secretary at the interactive meet.

She also had a word of praise for Minister for Education R. Kamalakannan who led a team of officials in cleaning a drain at Karaikal.

“No other Education Minister has done such work,” she said.

Ms. Bedi made it clear that she was ready to carry forward her Swachh Bharat mission by involving more students.

She also expressed concern about the growing stray dog menace. Her core team from Raj Nivas, led by her secretary Thevaneethi Dhas, made a presentation about the work done by Ms. Bedi in the last 100 days.

Apart from her weekend outreach programmes, including cleaning the streets and drains, the most important part of her tenure was opening the doors of Raj Nivas to the public.

Seva Nivas

“Raj Nivas has turned into a Seva Nivas where public are allowed to take up their grievances personally with the LG from Mondays to Wednesdays,” said a brief note circulated to the media. As many as 1699 people have turned up for the open house session.

Around 30 per cent of the cases related to family disputes, 20 per cent to land disputes and 15 per cent are related to the police and distribution of pattas.

Mr. Dhas said some of the cases were disposed of. And on certain matters Ms Bedi had given concrete suggestions on putting a proper system in place for improving governance.