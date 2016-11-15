Five days after the demonetisation announcement, people continued to wait for long hours at banks and ATMs.

While many ATMs were closed by Monday evening, queues stretched at the UCO Bank near the Government General Hospital and the SBI on Rue Suffren, the only ATMs that dispensed money till late evening. Even nationalised banks were of no help to the public as there was no cash in the Corporation Bank and Central Bank ATMs.

P.Kumar, a resident of Ellaipillaichavady, said: “In the morning, I went to the Corporation Bank near Indira Gandhi statue where I have an account. They are not encouraging their customers to exchange currency. They insisted that only cash could be deposited. They could get the currency within a couple of days. But, it has been five days since I deposited the money and I am unable to withdraw money from my account. The ATM is not working as there is no cash. One day they opened the ATM and when I went to withdraw cash, it said that there is no cash.”

He added that when he checked with the bank officials, they attributed it to the shortage of cash. “I have to leave for Chennai on official work. I do not have money to travel. I went around the city to check if I could get some cash from any ATM. I went to the UCO Bank. I saw the long queues and returned. People are standing there for hours and it would easily take at least two hours to reach the ATM counter. I need the money urgently where will I go,” asked Mr. Kumar.

“Most of ATMs are not functioning. The Union government is saying that it is doing this for public good but whose will all this ordeal for the ordinary man provide the targeted benefits,” he wondered.

Indian Christian Backward Welfare Association in a press statement complained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have planned it better while withdrawing Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

“If you give Rs. 2,000 at banks, how can people get the change to make purchases. The government should have planned to have sufficient Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes rather than circulating Rs 2,000 notes,” stated the press release.

