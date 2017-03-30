Narayanasamy distributes loan assistance to differently-abled persons

more-in

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday gave away loans to the tune of ₹72.52 lakh to 106 differently-abled persons to help them start self-employment ventures. A release said the government was implementing various schemes to promote self-employment among the differently abled.

Loans were provided to enable them start various ventures such as grocery stores, bunk shops and computer centres.

The programme was held under the auspices of the Puducherry Corporation for Development of Women and Differently abled Persons Ltd.

The Corporation was set up to promote entrepreneurship among women and the differently abled.

Speaker V. Vaithilingam, Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy and MLAs were present.

Later talking to reporters, Mr. Narayanasamy said that he and PWD Minister A. Namassivayam had submitted the revised Smart City proposal to Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu during their meeting with him in Delhi on Tuesday. The cost of the Smart city project was ₹1800 crore.

R.K. Nagar bypoll

The Congress would campaign for the DMK candidate in the R.K. Nagar byelection and the schedule would be finalised in consultation with the TamiL Nadu Congress Committee, he said.