Little divas in groove

more-in

The Rotary club of Pondicherry Eves recently organised the third edition of the ‘Dancing Divas 2017’ season 3, a dance competition for school and college students.

Of the over 600 children who participated in the preliminary rounds, nearly 350 contestants from Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chennai made it to the final leg.

The grand finale got under way at a packed Kamban Kalaiarangam where young talents showcased a variety of dance forms — Indian classical and western in solo category, semi classical, western folk and fusion in the group category.

For the parents and others in the audience, it proved to a nearly seven-hour feast of colourful costumes, lights and music.

The winners received trophies and medals while all participants received certificates.

According to Marie Claire and Madhavi Suresh, Rotarians, the Rotary club of Pondicherry Eves has been hosting the event for the third successive year as a fund-raiser for their service projects, ranging from toilet construction, safe drinking water facility and smart class in schools, public toilet renovation or providing ambulance to government hospital.

The proceeds from this year’s edition would go towards funding the uplift of a remote village near Chingee- Pandiyankulam.

“We are planning to provide toilet facilities and smart class to the children of poor economic background,” Ms. Suresh said.