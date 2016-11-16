They will be closed on November 22 too

In view of the by-election to Nellithope Assembly constituency on November 19, the Excise Department has ordered the closure of all wholesale and retail liquor shops, bars attached to restaurants, arrack and toddy shops from November 17 to 19.

Abel Rozario, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, said sale of arrack, toddy and liquor will be prohibited in hotels, restaurants with bars from 4 p.m. on November 17 till 7 p.m. on November 19 (Saturday).

All liquor shops will also be closed till 5 p.m. on November 22 as per the directions of the Election Commission of India.

Liquor shops and restaurants with bars in the Union Territory will not be allowed to serve or sell liquor on the above mentioned dates.

The Excise Department has issued directions to curtail the distribution and sale of liquor and strict action will be taken against the violators under the Puducherry Excise Rules 1970, he said.