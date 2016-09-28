Delay in procedures, social stigma, threats and compromises continue to mar the effective implementation of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Puducherry.

Despite increase in number of cases reported under POCSO Act over the period of time, the justice for the victim remains elusive, scarring the child for life. The limitations of government agencies to tackle this pernicious crime continue without substantial efforts from the stakeholders to address it. No political party have raised voice against the increasing child abuse and marriages and this indifference has let the accused live with impunity.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) feels that the problem lies in the delay in procedures. “Once the complaint reaches the CWC, we meet the victim and record the statement first. During the process of investigation, the police and judicial magistrate will record the victim’s statement under Section 161 and 164 of Cr.P.C respectively. The delay in recording the statements gives ample time for the accused to threaten the victim or family to pressure the girl for a compromise,” said an official. The official added that this turns the victim hostile while filing statements under Section 161 or 164. Though FIR is filed in several cases, in many cases the accused are not arrested. The CWC added that there were also instances where police refuse to file the case.

“In many cases, the accused are known to the victims and they are coerced to withdraw the complaint or turn hostile during the investigation,” added the official.

When contacted, S.P. (North) Rachna Singh said that they were sensitively handling the cases under POSCO Act and taking measures to ensure justice is done to the victims. It is the prerogative of the investigating officer to decide whether to arrest the accused or not.

“We are reaching out to the young girls in schools and colleges. We have experienced that many girls came out to talk about the abuse during such awareness campaigns,” she said.

Ms. Singh added that though they are pro-actively handling the cases, their hands are tied when the victims turn hostile. “The parents either strike a compromise with the accused or fail to pursue the case due to social stigma. This leaves the children without much choice. The victims do not get the social support required. The parents should not scold or scare the children instead they should listen to him or her when there is a problem and identify when there is a behavioural change in the children. Listening to them and providing support to the children will help even in pursuing the legal course,” she said.

