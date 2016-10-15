The Odiansalai police on Thursday arrested Karuna, a life convict lodged in the Kalapet Central Prison, for his alleged involvement in an extortion racket.

The move comes close on the heels of the arrest of ‘Murder’ Manikandan, another life convict lodged in the Central Prison, for allegedly extorting money from businessmen and traders in Puducherry.

A police team conducted searches at the residence of Karuna at Anita Nagar in Mudaliarpet on Thursday and formally arrested him from the Central Prison.

Further investigations are on.