District Collector Satyendra Singh Dursawat said the district administration will start issuing licence to firecracker shops in Puducherry.

“We have received 56 applications to set up firecrackers shops ahead of the Deepavali festival. Based on the report submitted Fire Service and Revenue Department after checking the location of the shop, availability of basic facilities and security arrangement, the district administration will issue the licence,” he said.

He said the sub-inspectors would be held responsible if any unauthorised firecrackers were found. “The police have to take cognisance of any breach of law reported in Puducherry,” Mr. Dursawat said.

He said in the coming week, he would review the status of acquittal cases in trial courts. “I will review all criminal cases and find out the reasons why the accused was acquitted,” he said.

Mr. Dursawat said the District Magistrate was the competent authority to prefer an appeal on the order of acquittal. He said cases were not booked under the Goonda Act after he took charge in Puducherry.

E-courts

The District Collector said that a single window system to issue licence and permissions would be in place within two months. “People can make the payment and take the required certificates,” he said.

He said a dash board where he would get the information on applications or requests once it was submitted through online. The Collector said that an e-court, where the status of cases and order copies would be made available online, is also in the offing.