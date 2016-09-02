Lenovo, the Chinese technology major, has expressed interest to set up a manufacturing unit in Puducherry with an investment amounting to Rs. 2,000 crore, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy informed the Assembly on Thursday.

Winding up a three-day debate on budget, he said a delegation from the company had held talks with him and evinced interest in establishing a manufacturing unit to roll out smartphones.

“We should welcome such companies and provide all facilities and concessions. States are competing with each other by providing concessions in their bid to invite investments. We cannot lag behind as we need industries to provide jobs for our educated youth and generate revenue,” he said.

Industrial policy

The government was in the process of evolving a comprehensive industrial policy so as to give a policy framework for providing incentives and subsidies for entrepreneurs planning to invest in the Union Territory.

Informing the house his government’s intent to bring out a ‘white paper’ on the financial situation of UT, he said the administration would do everything possible to generate resource and plug revenue loss. The need of the hour was to mobilise revenue to meet the committed expenditure of 75 per cent of the total budgetary allocations, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said in his meetings with the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister he had apprised them the need to include UT in the Finance Commission.

Apart from bringing industrial growth, the government has made education, health, environment and tourism as priority areas.

Aiming for Smart City

A detailed plan was being prepared to obtain Smart City status for Puducherry Municipality. Once it was cleared, the administration would receive funds to the tune of Rs. 500 crore from the Union Government. The territorial administration has to contribute Rs. 100 crore for the Smart City project, he said.

He also informed the Assembly his government’s decision to introduce a scheme so to take care the education expenditure of students belonging to Scheduled Caste and emerging top rankers in collegiate education, higher education and high school. The scheme would be introduced coinciding with the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

