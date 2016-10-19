Decry Karnataka’s stand on Cauvery

Around 200 cadre belonging to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) on Tuesday courted arrest demanding setting up of a Cauvery Management Board.

The cadre squatted on the railway track near Vanarapet while the Puducherry-Villupuram passenger train was entering the railway station here. They shouted slogans against the Centre for not setting up the board and Karnataka government for its defiant stand on the Cauvery issue.

Veteran CPI (M) leader T Murugan said the Karnataka government should adhere to the directive of the Supreme Court and release water to Tamil Nadu. The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 2007 had also awarded 7 tmcft of water to the Karaikal region, he said.

The non-compliance of Karnataka government had put farmers in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal region to hardship, he said. Those who courted arrest include Mr Murugan, State secretary of CPI R. Viswanathan, State secretary of CPI (M) Rajangam, CPI-ML leader Balasubramanian and VCK leader Tamizh Maran.