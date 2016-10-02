finish line:Sarat Kumar Acharya, the CMD, NLC India Ltd. gives away the prize to one of the winners of the ‘Hindi Fortnight’ competition. —Photo: Special Arrangement

It’s the most important medium of communication, says Sarat Kumar Acharya

Sarat Kumar Acharya, Chairman and Managing Director, Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited, stated that Hindi language is the most important medium of communication which binds everyone in our nation.

Speaking during the valedictory function of ‘Hindi Fortnight’ celebration on Wednesday, he observed: “Hindi learning has now become essential for every employee of organization, as NLC India is expanding its wings to pan India through its new projects in seven states of the country.”

The ‘Hindi Fortnight’ celebration was held from September 14 to 28 in NLCI.

He stressed upon the importance of learning Hindi. He appealed the employees to render their full co-operation in implementing Hindi at all levels of administration in NLC India Ltd.

Functional Directors Rakesh Kumar, Subir Das, V.Thangapandian graced the occasion. During the function, prizes were distributed to the employees who had participated in various competitions organised during Hindi fortnight. The winners of the competition were given a chance to speak in Hindi.

The gathering was welcomed by P. Sathya Murthy, Deputy General Manager/HR, NLCI. N.Sarvana Kumar, Hindi officer, NLC India Ltd, and Rajani Lanka Palli, Hindi Officer, were among those who spoke. Senior officials and employees participated in the function.