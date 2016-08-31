: Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said his administration will examine the possibility of bringing a legislation making it mandatory for private medical colleges to part with 50 per cent of the seats as government quota.

Replying to a question raised by Congress member M.N. R Balan, he said in the current academic year the government had secured 283 seats from private colleges. Mr. Balan said a private college, at the time of getting no-objection certificate, had to sign an agreement with the government to provide 50 per cent seats. However, so far they had failed to adhere to the commitment and successive governments ignored the issue, he said. Congress member K. Lakshminarayanan urged the government to enact legislation so that it would make mandatory for the private colleges to provide 50 per cent of seats. He also urged the government to act against the management of private colleges that collected hefty fee. The demand was supported by AIADMK leader Mr Anbazhagan.