Large Congress team for Rahul swearing-in

A 50-member team representing the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Rahul Gandhi as the 16th president of the Indian National Congress in New Delhi on Saturday.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, Minister for Fisheries Malladi Krishna Rao, Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan, Deputy Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, legislators and office-bearers of PCC will attend the function.

The PCC has planned grand celebrations here when Mr. Gandhi takes over as president.

Rahul Gandhi was elected unopposed as president of the party on December 11.

Mr. Gandhi is the 16th president of the Congress since Independence and sixth from Nehru-Gandhi family to occupy the position.

He has been vice-president of the party since 2013.

Mr. Namassivayam, who is the PCC president, told The Hindu that under the “dynamic” leadership of Mr. Gandhi the party would reach new heights.

The party, for long, had been clamouring for Mr. Gandhi’s elevation as party president, he added.