Lt Governor Kiran Bedi cleaning garbage at the launch of `Shramdaan Movement` to mark `Clean Puducherry and Clean Bharath` campaign in Seliamedu village in Puducherry on Saturday. Welfare Minister M Kandasamy is also seen.

Wearing gloves, she swung into action accompanied by Chief Secretary Manoj Parida, District Collector of Puducherry and others.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi launched ‘Shramdaan movement’ as part of Swachh Bharat and Swachh Puducherry initiative at a remote village.

“Shramdaan is a habit and a movement, and every one irrespective of status should be involved in the drive against garbage,” she said.

Launching the movement at Seliamedu village in Bahoor commune panchayat limits, she urged people to ensure that the goal of clean Puducherry is achieved at the earliest.

Later, Bedi also volunteered to remove the garbage close to the community hall which was the venue of the programme.

She collected the garbage and dumped it in dustbins. She also planted saplings outside the hall.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, she said, “Let us all set the goal of Swachh Puducherry and if it is achieved by October next year, the Prime Minister would visit Puducherry to felicitate each volunteer,” she claimed.

She said Mahatma Gandhi was also involved himself in ensuring a clean environment and “we should all adhere to the path shown by the Mahatma in depending upon ourselves.

Cleanliness should be the concern of every individual and no one should pass the buck to others.”

She claimed that more than 50,000 students from Pondicherry University and its affiliated colleges would soon join the shramdaan movement.

Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, who was present at the function, hailed the initiative and said, “We should all be motivated by the enthusiasm shown by the Lt Governor.”

She later offered prayers at the 6th century temple of Moolanathar in Bahoor. She went round the temple where more than a 100 school children were carrying out a cleanliness drive removing bushes and other waste.

The Lt Governor, who was received with temple honours on arrival at the shrine, said, “Shramdaan movement is aimed at creating a disease-free environment.”