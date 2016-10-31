Celebrating Culture:Keralites taking part in cultural events at the Kudumba Sowhruda Mela organised by the Kerala Samajam in Puducherry.— Photo: T. Singaravelou

A month after Onam celebrations, ‘Pookalam’, ‘Onam Sadhya’ and an array of cultural events beckon Keralites in Puducherry

It has been well over a month since the Onam festivities drew to a close. But for the hundreds of residents from the local Keralite community who assembled at the Subha Lakshmi Mahal in Muthialpet to attend an event under the aegis of Kerala Samajam on Sunday, it was an opportunity to revive the festive fervour by taking part in the traditional ‘pookalam’, feasting on ‘Onam Sadhya’ and relishing an array of cultural events.

The highlight of the event was ‘Onam Sadhya,’ for which cooks were roped in from Kerala to prepare the feast.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who was the chief guest for the event, distributed prizes to top rankers in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, Higher Secondary and other examinations. He also felicitated the winners of various competitions conducted by the Samajam during the Onam celebrations.

Teachers attached to the Malayala Bhasha Padana Kendram, constituted by the Kerala government to promote Malayalam among non-resident Keralites, were honoured on this occasion.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Narayanasamy assured the Keralite community of all possible assistance for their activities in the Union Territory.

The president of Kerala Samajam, Ramanathan Master, urged the Chief Minister to take steps to start a train service from here to Thiruvananthapuram via Kottayam.

The train would not only benefit Keralites settled here but also pilgrims to Sabarimala, he said.

The Samajam’s vice-president C. K Kuttikrishnan, convenor of family meet committee C.H Raveendran and general secretary of the Samajam C. P Prince spoke on the occasion.