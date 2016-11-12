Kannan hails Modi’s demonetisation move

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader P. Kannan has hailed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

Terming the decision “very bold and a historic step towards curbing corruption,” he said all political parties should support the move so that the menace of black money would come to an end.

“I fully support the Prime Minister in my personal capacity. No other Prime Minister has taken such a bold decision in Independent India. In the beginning, there will be some inconvenience to the people but in the long run it will help strengthen the country,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Kannan, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election on AIADMK ticket after quitting the Congress, had been keeping a low profile after the electoral débâcle. The former Congress leader had not been seen on the campaign trail in Nellithope where AIADMK candidate Om Sakthi Sekar is pitted against Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy leading to speculation in political circles.

Sources in the AIADMK said several top leaders of the party had contacted him to join the campaign but so far Mr. Kannan had kept a stoic silence.