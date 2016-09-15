The much-talked about multi-crore Kamaraj Manimandapam project, conceived with the aim to house government departments and provide facilities for students, has come to a standstill for a multitude of factors.

The project was initiated in 2007 but was put on the back burner for various administrative reasons and owing to financial cruch.

The project was again revived in 2014 at a cost of Rs.23.60 crore by the previous AINRC regime with former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy laying the foundation stone for the manimandapam.

With the new government making it clear that it would take up construction work for the manimandapam only after setting right other priority areas, the project is set to remain on the back burner for somemore time.

The plan was to provide a civil service coaching centre for students belonging to backward class communities, a library, auditorium, and an office for the Centralised Admission Committee in the multi-storyed building in an area of 3. 75 acre near Sivaji Statue.

The structure was also planned to have special features that portray the life of the late leader.

However, since 2007 the project has been moving only in fits and starts and officials are sceptical about the continuation of the project.