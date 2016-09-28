There is a need to sensitise and educate children about child abuse. —File photo

Eight cases filed under POCSO in the last one year, but culprits roam scot-free

A number of victimised and abused children in Puducherry are left to live in a traumatised state while the culprits involved are left scot-free due to tardy implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, a special law enacted by the Parliament to protect children from offences of sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography.

Data gathered by The Hindu through multiple sources reveal that in the last one year as many as eight cases were registered under POCSO, but no action had been initiated against the culprits, with some of them roaming freely.

In cases filed under provisions of POCSO in 2015 at Grand Bazaar Station, D. Nagar,Nettapakkam, Embalem and in 2016 atKarikkalampakkam, Thirubhuvanai, Orleanpet,Arumparthapuram no action had been initiated against the culprits.

Statistics also reveal that no action had been initiated in a sexual harassment cases filed under Indian Penal Code at Thirubhuvanai Police Station.

Similar is the case with Corporal Punishment cases filed atThavalakuppam and Thirukkanur.

Sources in the police said in most of these cases the culprits involved were highly influential and managed to get away due to political pressure.

“In all these cases, the culprits involved should have been arrested within 24 hours of the registration of the case but due to deliberate delay, the accused managed to get bail,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Apathy of police

For example, the apathy of the police in arresting a doctor who owns a clinic at Nellithope accused in the sexual assault of a minor girl gave ample time for the accused to get anticipatory bail.

The family of the victim had been knocking at the doors of police as well as of those involved in the government seeking justice but to no avail so far.

The victim’s father had on August 22 formally complained to the Lieutenant Governor about the incident seeking her intervention.

In his complaint, he said “my daughter who is the victim often suddenly wakes up in the night and starts crying. She is mentally depressed and is under mental trauma due to the indecent offence committed by the doctor who had misused his position… No action has been initiated. In such a circumstance, I have no other alternative other than to approach your good self to intervene and direct the police to punish the culprit.”

Sources in the police said upon receiving the complaint, the Lieutenant Governor directed the police to take stern action against the culprit.

But, so far, the doctor remains elusive.

A father of another victim said he was offered money by the culprit and when he refused to accept the bribe the accused threatened to eliminate him.

“It is not something new, it is the political pressure on the police that deter them to go against the accused persons involved in such barbaric acts, “said an ex-official with the Social Welfare Department.

According to R. Samyuktha, Librarian, PondicherryUniversity, “personally I feel people are losing faith in the system. We are exposed to the system in which police even refuse to accept complaints filed by aggrieved women. In cases FIR registered, the police fail to bring the issue to its logical conclusion, that is bring to book the culprit. Justice is not meted out to the public as expected.”