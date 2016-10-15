: JIPMER has successfully performed its first cadaveric skin transplant, harvesting skin from a brain-dead patient to help two other persons suffering from burn injuries and chronic non-healing wounds.

Team

The transplantation procedure was led by Dr. Ravi Kumar Chitoria and a team from JIPMER’s cadaveric tissue and organ transplantation programme.

Dr. Subhash Chandra Parija, Director, JIPMER, said cadaveric skin/tissue grafting would benefit patients who have lost vital tissues like skin, bones, soft tissues, digits, hands, limbs, ear or nose, burns due to acid or fire and even cancer.

Committee

Dr Ravi Kumar Chitoria said JIPMER had a government-certified ‘Brain Death Committee’ to declare a patient brain dead (with heart, lungs, kidney and other vital organs still functioning). Only such patients would be considered eligible for cadaveric organ and tissue transplantation.