Jipmer’s cleft project gets Smile Train recognition

Giving them a smile: Jipmer director S.C. Parija and medical superintendent J. Balachander with patients during the Jipmer Smile Train Cleft Project. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) Smile Train Cleft Project (JSTCP) has been recognised as the ‘Smile Train 2016 Global Leader’ in cleft care by Smile Train U.S.

Jipmer Director S.C. Parija said that it was a proud achievement of Jipmer as recognition of its patient care service for children with cleft lip and cleft palate.

The JSTCP has been running in Jipmer since July 2014 and hundreds of children with cleft lip and palate have received free surgeries. The JSTCP provides free counselling services to patients and parents of cleft children, speech therapy service, and conducts cleft outreach camps.

More details of the project can be obtained from the Department of Plastic Surgery, Jipmer, and the facebook page “JIPMER Smile Train Cleft Project”.