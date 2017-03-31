Puducherry

Jipmer’s cleft project gets Smile Train recognition

Giving them a smile: Jipmer director S.C. Parija and medical superintendent J. Balachander with patients during the Jipmer Smile Train Cleft Project.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) Smile Train Cleft Project (JSTCP) has been recognised as the ‘Smile Train 2016 Global Leader’ in cleft care by Smile Train U.S.

Jipmer Director S.C. Parija said that it was a proud achievement of Jipmer as recognition of its patient care service for children with cleft lip and cleft palate.

The JSTCP has been running in Jipmer since July 2014 and hundreds of children with cleft lip and palate have received free surgeries. The JSTCP provides free counselling services to patients and parents of cleft children, speech therapy service, and conducts cleft outreach camps.

More details of the project can be obtained from the Department of Plastic Surgery, Jipmer, and the facebook page “JIPMER Smile Train Cleft Project”.

Post a Comment
More In Puducherry
public health/community medicine
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2017 5:00:45 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/jipmers-cleft-project-gets-smile-train-recognition/article17752915.ece

© The Hindu