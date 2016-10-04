Pitching in:Students of JIPMER seen taking out an awareness rally to highlight the importance of personal and environmental hygiene as part of a Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan drive; A skit in progress at the campus. —Photo: Special Arrangement

JIPMER organised several events, including a skit and a rally, to highlight environmental and personal hygiene during a Swachch Bharat Abiyan campaign on its campus.

The drive, in response to a call by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also included undertaking fogging across the sprawling premises for mosquito control and a special drive to round up stray dogs in coordination with the Oulgaret municipality led by its Commissioner M.S. Ramesh.

A street play on personal hygiene and environmental sanitation was arranged

through HOPE, an NGO followed by a rally to create awareness among the

patients and public on health aspects, where hundreds of medical, paramedical

students, doctors and staff participated.

There was a mass cleaning drive in JIPMER campus involving all the medical, paramedical students of JIPMER and staff including the Director Dr. S.C. Parija.

The various programmes were also led by a team including J. Balachander, Medical Superintendent, A.S. Badhe, Deputy Director Administration, Vishnu Bhat, Dean, G.K. Pal, Registrar, M.J.E. Ambroise, Director of Medical Services and C. Jesurajan, Sanitary Superintendent.