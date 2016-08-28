A 25-year-old post-graduate medical student of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) allegedly committed suicide by injecting himself with potassium chloride, using a syringe in his hostel room on Friday.

Police sources said the victim identified as Sumanth from Bengaluru had recently joined MD Radiotherapy in JIPMER.

Sources said that Sumanth had earlier attempted suicide and was on anti-depressants.

When his room remained locked for a long time on Saturday, his colleagues became suspicious and informed the management and the police.

The police broke open the door and found Sumanth lying dead on his cot. Three empty syringes were found close by. The body was sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered.