The central team to visit campus on September 15

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has sought assistance from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to revamp the existing security system on the campus.

The CISF team will assess the security system, fire services and building safety on the 192 acre campus housing six hospital blocks and other buildings. On an average, around 7,500 patients and 25,000 visitors throng the hospital every day.

At present, 280 personnel are working to provide security on the campus. At least 115 CCTVs are installed in various areas of the hospital to monitor breach in security. JIPMER is planning to upgrade the existing CCTV network in terms of areas of coverage by installing more high definition cameras, the release said.