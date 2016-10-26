Expected to greatly benefit patients who currently visit facilities spread over several buildings

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will soon establish a centralised outpatient screening unit in a bid to make procedures hassle free for patients.

A senior official at JIPMER told The Hindu that with primary screening facilities spread across several buildings, patients as well as the limited hospital staff currently faced lot of difficulty.

“At present, there are multiple entries for the public and this is causing congestion. There is one OPD at the primary screening and another one at the super speciality. Many patients who need only primary care go to super speciality centre. Hence, we are remodelling the set up to establish a centralised facility which will have all investigations in one building. There will be one staff from each department to screen the outpatients,” the official said.

Based on the patients’ medical requirement after the screening, they will be directed to the concerned departments for further treatment.

The new facility is expected to come by the end of this year, he said.

The new unit will screen the patients at the entry level and guide them accordingly. Increase in flow of patients is posing a greater challenge to the hospital staff who are overloaded with work. There is an urgent need for the Central government to upgrade the facilities and increase the strength of medical and nursing staff, said a hospital staff.

Nearly 7,000 outpatients visit the hospital on an average per day. Nearly 90 per cent of the patients come from rural areas of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tindivanam, Kumbakonam, Pattukottai, Tiruchirapalli, Salem, Kallakurichi, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Marakkanam, Mayiladuthurai of Tamil Nadu, the staff added.

Besides, patients from West Bengal, Orissa and Bihar come here for cancer treatment, the staff said.