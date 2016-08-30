JIPMER, which has been performing kidney, cornea and liver transplants, has been granted licence by the Centre for undertaking cadaveric tissue transplantation.

JIPMER was provided with the Centre’s certified ‘Brain Death Committee’ to declare a patient ‘Brain-Dead’ (with the heart, lungs, kidney and other vital organs still functioning). Only such patients can be considered eligible for cadaveric organ and tissue transplantation.

A JIPMER press note said that there were many patients who had lost their vital tissues like skin, bones, soft tissues, digits, hands, limbs, ear, nose or face following an accident, burns (acid/fire), cancer, surgery and are unable to perform vital functions. These patients can get benefited by transplantation of these tissues from recently expired patients to live patients in need.